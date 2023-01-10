Summit County Council features nightly rentals  

The Summit County council will lead off its work session with an hour-long discussion of a new night rental policy. Last spring, the council indicated its interest in cracking down on nightly rentals through licensing, zoning or a combination of both. By doing so, a short term rental could be restricted in certain neighborhoods and the number of nightly rentals could be limited.

Zoning classification could consider specific neighborhoods as well as health and safety issues. According to the staff report, overlay zones could be another option.

The council could decide whether it wants to create a new department to address housing issues related to nightly rentals. This department would track night rental business licenses, and ensure that all fees and taxes are paid and required inspections have been conducted.

Also, on the agenda is an update of the Weber River Resilience Project and a discussion of approval of the RAP Tax Recreation Committee’s recommendations.

The public can comment on anything not on the agenda; public comment starts at 6 p.m.

The meeting is at the Sheldon Richins Building (Summit County Library) located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd.