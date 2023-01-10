© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County Council features nightly rentals  

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST
Airbnb panorama
Business Wire
/

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday with discussions on environmental projects, a new nightly rental ordinance and approval of the RAP tax recommendations presented last week.  

The Summit County council will lead off its work session with an hour-long discussion of a new night rental policy. Last spring, the council indicated its interest in cracking down on nightly rentals through licensing, zoning or a combination of both. By doing so, a short term rental could be restricted in certain neighborhoods and the number of nightly rentals could be limited.

Zoning classification could consider specific neighborhoods as well as health and safety issues. According to the staff report, overlay zones could be another option.

The council could decide whether it wants to create a new department to address housing issues related to nightly rentals. This department would track night rental business licenses, and ensure that all fees and taxes are paid and required inspections have been conducted.

Also, on the agenda is an update of the Weber River Resilience Project and a discussion of approval of the RAP Tax Recreation Committee’s recommendations.

The public can comment on anything not on the agenda; public comment starts at 6 p.m.

The meeting is at the Sheldon Richins Building (Summit County Library) located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan