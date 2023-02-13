© 2023 KPCW

State troopers seize 80,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of heroin near Coalville

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST
I-80_sign.jpg

A routine highway stop turned into a massive drug bust. Utah Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle carrying thousands of fentanyl pills, heroin and other drugs.

Utah’s United States Attorney has charged Ruth Mery Argueta with two federal felony counts of drug possession and intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

A UHP officer pulled over a Nissan Frontier traveling on Interstate 80 near Coalville last week which appeared to have illegal tints.

During the traffic stop, the state trooper smelled marijuana. Charging documents say the officer asked Argueta if she had a medical card and that she admitted she didn’t. She showed the officer some of her weed and grinder, then he searched her truck.

Charging documents say that search revealed 19 pounds of M30 pills, one kilo of heroin, one loaded firearm, one ounce of marijuana, rolling papers, more than $4,000 cash and a burnt joint.

The Drug Enforcement Agency took over and tested the heroin and M30 pills, which are commonly used to disguise and distribute fentanyl. DEA tests came back positive for fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed charging documents, but an initial hearing has not been scheduled. Summit County District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Argueta be held without bail.

