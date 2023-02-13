© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County man arrested for rape of 13-year-old

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST
summit county court full crop.jpg
KPCW

A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a 21-year-old man last week for soliciting and raping a local girl.

John Philip Leano is charged with three first-degree felony counts of rape of a child and one second-degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet or text.

Leano had been supplying the 13-year-old girl with vapes. After she was caught vaping at school, the girl’s mother searched her phone to find out who had given her the vapes, revealing lewd texts between her and Leano.

The arresting officer’s affidavit stated a search of the girl’s phone revealed texts from Leano soliciting sex, talking about their sexual encounters and asking about the girl’s menstrual cycle.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested Leano at his workplace and the man later admitted to having sex with the girl three times.

Summit County District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Leano be held without bail. The county attorney’s office received the case for screening Monday and could bring charges this week.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
See stories by Connor Thomas