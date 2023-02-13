Summit County man arrested for rape of 13-year-old

John Philip Leano is charged with three first-degree felony counts of rape of a child and one second-degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet or text.

Leano had been supplying the 13-year-old girl with vapes. After she was caught vaping at school, the girl’s mother searched her phone to find out who had given her the vapes, revealing lewd texts between her and Leano.

The arresting officer’s affidavit stated a search of the girl’s phone revealed texts from Leano soliciting sex, talking about their sexual encounters and asking about the girl’s menstrual cycle.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested Leano at his workplace and the man later admitted to having sex with the girl three times.

Summit County District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Leano be held without bail. The county attorney’s office received the case for screening Monday and could bring charges this week.