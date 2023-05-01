Tollgate Canyon Road closed due to mudslide

Crews placing sandbags along Tollgate Canyon Road observed two mudslides spill out over the street north of the Rocky Point Preserve shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. That’s according to John Adams, who serves as vice president of the Pine Meadow Ranch HOA, which covers over 800 homes in the area.

The North Summit Fire District was on hand to assist with sandbagging at the time of the slides and determined the road was not safe and closed it. As of Monday afternoon, lower Tollgate Canyon Road was still closed.

Adams advised everyone to stay away from the area, since more slides could occur. He said if people need to access the neighborhood, they should use Forest Meadow Road to Arapaho Drive.

“As you start to go up the mountain, you would immediately go right, which is heading east on to Forest Meadow, and that will take you up into the same area,” Adams said. “It’s just a longer trek, and the road is not paved.”

He said the HOA is currently working on clearing snow from the adjacent Oil Well Road, which could serve as another access point.

A third, smaller mudslide was later reported Monday morning near the other two.

Adams said there’s no telling when lower Tollgate Canyon Road will reopen.

“We have a lot of good people here that have already pitched in and done a lot of work,” he said. “And I think you’ll just see a group of people who continue to work together and try to find the best solution over the next few days.”

He said they will continue to try to open up new roads in upper Tollgate Canyon.

Find the latest mudslide and road updates from Pine Meadow Ranch here.