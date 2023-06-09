New Paramount project to film in Summit County at Utah Film Studios

The Utah Film Commission has announced that the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Board approved three new productions for state film incentives that are expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $45 million and 1,700 new jobs.

This month’s approved productions will be filming in Summit, Utah, Emery and Grand counties.

“We are excited to see a diversity of productions filming around the state and putting our talented crews and vendors to work,” said Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission director.

An untitled episodic series from Paramount has been approved for the Utah Motion Picture Incentive Program to film in Summit County at Utah Film Studios.

"I am grateful to the State of Utah and the State Legislature for their continued support of the Utah Motion Picture Incentive Program,” said Gary Crandall, owner of Utah Film Studios. “We are thrilled that the Paramount is returning to Utah and will be providing a cash infusion into rural communities with this new project."

The feature film "Oops All Berries" will be shooting this summer in Emery and Grand counties.

"In creating a more grounded, globe-trotting film, it was important that we place our characters in as many practical locations as possible,” said Brian Chapek, executive producer. “With that directive in mind, we needed a location somewhere in the United States to serve as the setting for one of our film’s most important sequences. We looked at many options and found that Utah featured such a unique and impressive geography that we hadn’t seen before in a movie. The Utah locations we scouted felt untouched by the larger world, which made us very excited to shoot there."

"Destined at Christmas 2," a sequel to the holiday film that premiered in 2022 on Great American Family, was also approved. This homegrown production is currently filming in Utah County with local filmmaker Brittany Wiscombe directing and producing.

“We love Utah’s film industry, businesses and people,” said Brian Brough, producer at Orem-based Silver Peak Productions. “By filming in Utah, we're able to find the hardworking crew, talented actors and beautiful locations to bring our movie to life.”

All approved productions from Utah Film Commission:

Destined at Christmas 2

Estimated Utah Spend: $447,517

Distribution: Great American Family

Locations: Utah County

Oops All Berries

Estimated Utah Spend: $4,560,961

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Emery County and Grand County

Untitled Paramount Project

Estimated Utah Spend: $40,000,000

Distribution: Paramount

Locations: Summit County

