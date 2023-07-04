As flyover opens, Silver Creek bridge work begins

The flyover from U.S. Highway 40 onto westbound Interstate 80 opened last Thursday, and the bridge drivers used as a detour is up next for rehabilitation.

The Utah Department of Transportation begins bridge work on the Silver Creek Road bridge Wednesday, July 5.

Most of the work will happen at night to reduce the traffic impact. There will be nightly on- and off-ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the closures, drivers going west on I-80 will need to exit at Kimball Junction to get onto southbound U.S. 40. Eastbound drivers who want to go north into Silver Creek will need to exit I-80 onto southbound U.S. 40 instead, and take a U-turn at the Silver Summit exit.

Lanes may close on the bridge itself as well, but UDOT says one lane will be open in each direction.