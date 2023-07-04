As flyover opens, Silver Creek bridge work begins
UDOT will improve the bridge connecting the end of U.S. 40 to Silver Creek Road, and for traffic purposes, most work will be done at night.
The flyover from U.S. Highway 40 onto westbound Interstate 80 opened last Thursday, and the bridge drivers used as a detour is up next for rehabilitation.
The Utah Department of Transportation begins bridge work on the Silver Creek Road bridge Wednesday, July 5.
Most of the work will happen at night to reduce the traffic impact. There will be nightly on- and off-ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During the closures, drivers going west on I-80 will need to exit at Kimball Junction to get onto southbound U.S. 40. Eastbound drivers who want to go north into Silver Creek will need to exit I-80 onto southbound U.S. 40 instead, and take a U-turn at the Silver Summit exit.
Lanes may close on the bridge itself as well, but UDOT says one lane will be open in each direction.
The work is expected to last through the end of July. UDOT plans to start similar bridge work at Parleys Summit and Kimball Junction as well.