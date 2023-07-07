Eight electric buses joining High Valley Transit’s fleet

The eight vehicles will be High Valley Transit’s first electric buses. They’re ready to go, but the chargers still need to be installed.

Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said High Valley Transit has the chargers and is waiting to hear back from the specialized technicians who install them.

She said she hopes they will begin work next week.

The eight new buses mean High Valley will have a total of 27 buses, nearly a third of them electric.

Park City Transit has also expanded its electric fleet in the past year , with the goal of making half of its buses electric by the end of 2023.

Once installed, High Valley Transit’s buses will service a variety of routes.