Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and was distributed by the Utah Department of Transportation. The $2.4 million will be used to purchase three electric buses and one electric passenger van.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the grant will help Park City improve transit service to the city’s Old Town transit center, as well as to Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley.

According to the city, the buses will also help expand Park City’s transit services along SR 248. The city will eventually connect public transit with a 465-space park and ride at Quinns Junction, which is anticipated to begin construction in the coming months.

City Transit Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Andrew Stevenson says the new buses will be in service throughout the transit system, and future transit routes are also being developed.

“Planning for that service expansion is actually being guided by our short range transit plan," he says. "Right now we’re actually seeking feedback on a few different service scenarios for bus routes and service out in the Quinns Junction area.”

People interested in participating in the city’s short range transit plan can click here.

According to the city, 28% of its current transit fleet is electric and this grant opens the door for the city’s fleet to become over 50% electric by 2023.

Stevenson says the city is talking to UDOT about delivery dates for the new vehicles, since UDOT officially buys the buses earmarked for the city.

The city ordered six other electric buses in 2020 and added a seventh to the order in January. Those haven’t arrived yet, but Stevenson expects them to enter service in late 2022.