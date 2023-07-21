© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

BREAKING: Brush fire active west of Echo Reservoir

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM MDT
Echo State Park
/
Utah State Parks

The North Summit Fire District, a federal helicopter and county public works are fighting a fire near Coalville Friday afternoon.

According to a Summit County emergency alert, the fire is 6 acres in size, and it may have started from a lightning strike earlier in the week. No word yet on how much of the fire is contained.

As of 6:50 p.m. Friday, no structures are threatened, and no evacuations are called for.

KPCW will add more information as it becomes available. This is a developing story.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas