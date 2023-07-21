BREAKING: Brush fire active west of Echo Reservoir
The North Summit Fire District, a federal helicopter and county public works are fighting a fire near Coalville Friday afternoon.
According to a Summit County emergency alert, the fire is 6 acres in size, and it may have started from a lightning strike earlier in the week. No word yet on how much of the fire is contained.
As of 6:50 p.m. Friday, no structures are threatened, and no evacuations are called for.
KPCW will add more information as it becomes available. This is a developing story.