Summit County

UDOT to install enhanced striping on I-80 from Lambs to US 40

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM MDT
Highway striping manufacturers test materials on Interstate 15.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT announced new efforts to improve highway striping along I-80 Monday morning.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the enhanced highway stripes will weather all four seasons.

When it rains, it can be hard to see lane markers, which fade over time because of snow plows and Utah’s freeze and thaw cycle.

“All the things that we have here that make it very difficult to keep those stripes on the road,” Gov. Cox said. “That's why I'm very, very pleased about the beginning of this long-term project with more resources than ever dedicated to keeping our pavement markings in good condition.”

In Summit County, the Utah Department of Transportation will revamp highway stripes along Interstate 80, between Lambs Canyon and U.S. Highway 40.

Many of the new highway stripes will be made of tape rather than paint.
Utah Department of Transportation
The rest of the striping project focuses on the Wasatch Front, especially Interstate 15. Work is already underway in Utah County and began in Salt Lake County this week.

UDOT estimates work in Summit County will run from mid-September to mid-October. The schedule is subject to weather conditions, and if snow comes early, the project could be pushed to next year.

Work will happen at night to minimize the traffic impact.

The portion of Interstate 80 highlighted in red and pink is where the new striping could be installed this year. The portion highlighted in dark and light blue is a section of the highway UDOT has identified may need new striping in the future.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT crews will grind away the old stripes and create a groove for the new ones, protecting the lane markers from snow plows.

Instead of paint, the lane markers will be reflective tape attached to the road with adhesive UDOT says lasts up to six years.

Lanes will have a black and white “tiger tail” design. The high-contrast design is intended to increase visibility.

Click here for an interactive map of upcoming enhanced striping projects.

