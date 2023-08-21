Cyclist in critical condition after bike accident on Bear Hollow Dr.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bear Hollow Dr. and state Route 224.

The Park City Fire District said the cyclist went to the hospital in critical condition. Traffic on state Route 224 is no longer affected.

The fire district said an automobile was not involved in the crash. No other information was immediately available about what led to the accident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.