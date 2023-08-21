© 2023 KPCW

Cyclist in critical condition after bike accident on Bear Hollow Dr.

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT
The crash appeared to have occurred near the bottom of Bear Hollow Dr., which leads to the Sun Peak neighborhood.
Sean Briley
The accident happened near the bottom of Bear Hollow Dr., which leads into the Sun Peak neighborhood.

Park City firefighters, paramedics and sheriff's deputies responded to a bike accident near state Route 224 Monday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bear Hollow Dr. and state Route 224.

The Park City Fire District said the cyclist went to the hospital in critical condition. Traffic on state Route 224 is no longer affected.

The fire district said an automobile was not involved in the crash. No other information was immediately available about what led to the accident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

