Summit County

Summit County Vote Early Day is Friday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM MDT
Sean Higgins
The Summit County Clerk's Office will be at dropboxes in Park City, Kamas and Coalville.

Friday is Vote Early Day in Summit County, and voters can plan their votes, register to vote and vote early at three dropboxes around the county.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, voters can get information about this year’s primaries and municipal elections from the Summit County Clerk’s Office.

It’s the last day people can register to vote by mail in time for this year’s municipal elections, and clerks will be available to register people on the spot. They’ll have information on how, where and when to vote.

Vote Early Day also means people can cast their vote. Ballots were mailed out to Summit County voters Aug. 15. “I Voted” stickers will be available.

Primary elections are Sept. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by that date to count.

The county clerk's office will be at these locations 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25:

The Market, Park City
1500 Snow Creek Dr, Park City

Coalville Courthouse, Clerk’s Office
60 N Main St, Coalville

South Summit Services Building (Kamas Library)
110 N. Main St, Kamas

