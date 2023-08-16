What to know for Park City's primary election

Primary ballots went out to registered voters Monday. People have until 8 p.m. on Sept. 5 to put them in a drop box.

Drop boxes can be found outside City Hall, The Market in Snow Creek Plaza, the People’s Health Clinic in Quinn’s Junction, and a variety of other locations throughout Summit County.

Ballot drop boxes in Summit County:



Park City Municipal Marsac Building - 445 Marsac Avenue, Park City

The Market in Snow Creek Plaza -1500 Snow Creek Drive, Park City

Quinn's Junction Health Department - 650 Round Valley Drive, Park City

Summit County Library (Kimball Junction) - 1885 West Ute Boulevard, Park City

Fresh Market (Jeremy Ranch) - 3151 West Kilby Road, Park City

Summit County Library - 110 North Main, Kamas

Summit County Library - 82 North 50 East, Coalville

Francis City Hall -2317 Spring Hollow Road, Francis

Oakley City Hall - 960 West Center Street, Oakley

Henefer Town Hall - 150 West Center Street, Henefer

People can also drop off ballots at City Hall during early voting and on Primary Election Day, Sept. 5. If voters mail in ballots, they must be postmarked on or before Sept. 5 to be counted.

Early in-person voting will be available on the top floor of the Marsac Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 1.

The voting center at City Hall will be open on Primary Election Day, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who need to register to vote, have lost their ballots, or did not receive their ballots can get assistance there.

The deadline to register to vote is Aug. 25. People can register to vote or update registration at vote.utah.gov.

Park City voters will choose three candidates from a list of eight to advance to the general election. Vote by mail ballots contain a notice Betsy Wallace has dropped out of the race. Any votes cast for her will not be counted.

Only people living in the 84060 zip code can vote in Park City elections; 84098 is unincorporated Summit County.

KPCW and The Park Record partnered to build a voter guide detailing each candidate below. Copies will be available around town and can be found here.