CONNECT Summit County closes doors this week

The board of directors said the move is to help “pave the way for other nonprofits in the mental health arena.”

Board member Kathryn Meyer said part of the reason for the timing of Monday’s announcement is Live PC Give PC is coming up. It’s a major fundraising event for nonprofits in Park City on Nov. 6.

She also said she’s proud of the organization’s accomplishments since its formation in 2016. She said it’s successfully raised mental health awareness since then, when it was “one of the only voices in the nonprofit space committed to this work.”

Executive Director Julia Sembrat thanked donors, partners, staff and volunteers, calling the move a difficult decision.

CONNECT will officially close Saturday, Sept. 30, no longer offering programs that help people access and afford therapy.

The board also said CONNECT is working to merge its “resources and assistance programs into other partnering organizations.”