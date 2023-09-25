Summit County says goodbye to neighborhood moose Roxii

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a resident reported a moose struggling to walk. Deputies who responded found Roxii alone and limping.

Sunday afternoon officers made the decision to put her down after assessing her health and well-being.

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith said, “It was a painful and heartbreaking decision to end Roxii's suffering. Oftentimes, it is best to let nature take its course, but in the case of Roxii, it was in the best interests of Roxii and our residents, to humanely bring her life to a close.”

Roxii would usually find a nice snack or resting place in yards around Pinebrook, Summit Park and Jeremy Ranch with her calves. However, she was not seen with any calves this year.

Nissa Alloy, a Summit County resident, said she and her family named Roxii after they noticed the female moose in their yard every winter. Alloy said, “For her to have chosen to spend her winters at my home every year for 17 years was not only an honor, but a humbling blessing.”

According to the National Wildlife Federation , moose can live in the wild for more than 20 years but a typical lifespan is 10 to 12 years.

The Summit County Sheriff suggested residents honor Roxii’s memory by being good stewards of wildlife and to be aware of animals while driving.