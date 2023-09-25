© 2023 KPCW

Summit County says goodbye to neighborhood moose Roxii

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT
Roxii would usually find a nice snack or resting place in yards around Pinebrook, Summit Park and Jeremy Ranch with her calves.
Roxii would usually find a nice snack or resting place in yards around Pinebrook, Summit Park and Jeremy Ranch with her calves.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Roxii, a beloved neighborhood moose and mother, had to be euthanized over the weekend.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a resident reported a moose struggling to walk. Deputies who responded found Roxii alone and limping.

Sunday afternoon officers made the decision to put her down after assessing her health and well-being.

Nissa Alloy said she and her family named Roxii after they noticed the female moose in their yard every winter.
Nissa Alloy said she and her family named Roxii after they noticed the female moose in their yard every winter.

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith said, “It was a painful and heartbreaking decision to end Roxii's suffering. Oftentimes, it is best to let nature take its course, but in the case of Roxii, it was in the best interests of Roxii and our residents, to humanely bring her life to a close.”

Roxii would usually find a nice snack or resting place in yards around Pinebrook, Summit Park and Jeremy Ranch with her calves. However, she was not seen with any calves this year.

Nissa Alloy, a Summit County resident, said she and her family named Roxii after they noticed the female moose in their yard every winter. Alloy said, “For her to have chosen to spend her winters at my home every year for 17 years was not only an honor, but a humbling blessing.”

According to the National Wildlife Federation, moose can live in the wild for more than 20 years but a typical lifespan is 10 to 12 years.

The Summit County Sheriff suggested residents honor Roxii’s memory by being good stewards of wildlife and to be aware of animals while driving.

Summit County
