Snowfall expected in western Uintas this weekend

Early snow is falling across Utah’s northern mountains this weekend, a harbinger of winter on its way.

Snow started Sunday morning and will continue through Monday evening. Several rounds of snow showers are expected across the western Uinta mountains. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains until midnight Monday night.

The heaviest snow is forecast from late Sunday evening until Monday morning. Four to eight inches are expected, with more snow higher in the Uintas.

The National Weather Service said areas above 8,500 feet will get the most snow, although snow may fall as low as 8,000 feet at times.

The weather may cause winter driving conditions at high elevations.

Rain is in the forecast for Park City, with possible snow showers Monday night. Overnight low temperatures will dip below freezing through Thursday night.