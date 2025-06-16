Habitat for Humanity’s 30th annual Overall Ball set for June 27

Habitat for Humanity recently broke ground on its next project – 10 units in Silver Creek Village and the money raised at the annual gala will support that effort.

Here’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barrus.

“We are just getting ready to break ground on our last 10-plex of town homes in the Silver Creek Village,” she said. “So, we’re very excited to get that going, and that's what this funding is going to go to support. We're going to be excited to share some of that with people at the event and maybe be able to talk about a little bit about our next potential project as well.”



Barrus adds Habitat is working with Columbus Pacific development on the Cline Dahle parcel where a few more affordable single family detached homes could be built as well. The Summit County Council just selected Colombus Pacific to begin a six-month negotiation to develop the 30-acre site next to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School.

Barrus says the nonprofit has built more houses in the last four years than it built in the last 25.

“We were a small volunteer-run organization for a very long time, and so a lot of great people in this community helped that happen and got houses built and put families in homes, Barrus said. “And we talk to those people often. We run into them, they work in the community, and what an impact that made for them, for their families and their stability, and they're still here, being able to work in this community because of that support. And, you know, it’s getting harder and harder every day for that to happen.”

The Overall Ball is Saturday, June 27, at the Grand Summit Hotel at Canyons Village. It starts at 6 p.m. and includes dinner, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $250. The link to purchase tickets is online at kpcw.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch counties is a financial supporter of KPCW.