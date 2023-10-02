Dept. of Homeland Security investigating 31-pound meth bust in Summit County

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car in northern Summit County late Saturday, Sept. 30, for failing to use a turn signal.

Summit County Sheriff's Office / Facebook The methamphetamine was kept in plastic baggies.

While checking the vehicle’s records, deputies deployed a drug sniffing dog.

The subsequent search turned up 31 pounds of methamphetamine. The driver and sole occupant was booked in the Summit County jail for drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.

The driver has been previously arrested for drug distribution, and he is being held without bail. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking federal charges, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.