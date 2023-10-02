© 2023 KPCW

Dept. of Homeland Security investigating 31-pound meth bust in Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM MDT
The sheriff's office posted this photo of the drugs confiscated Sept. 30
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
The sheriff's office posted this photo of the drugs confiscated Sept. 30 in northern Summit County.

What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a large methamphetamine drug bust in Summit County.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car in northern Summit County late Saturday, Sept. 30, for failing to use a turn signal.

The methamphetamine was kept in plastic baggies.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
The methamphetamine was kept in plastic baggies.

While checking the vehicle’s records, deputies deployed a drug sniffing dog.

The subsequent search turned up 31 pounds of methamphetamine. The driver and sole occupant was booked in the Summit County jail for drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.

The driver has been previously arrested for drug distribution, and he is being held without bail. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking federal charges, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

