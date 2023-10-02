National Ability Center opens new McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain

What was intended to be a three-year temporary home for the National Ability Center’s resort base operations turned into a 26-year stay. But the double-wide trailer that served as home for NAC participants has found a new home and is now replaced by a state-of-art facility near the First Time chairlift.

NAC co-founder Meeche White says it was a tough build through Park City’s snowiest winter ever. Snow had to be removed almost daily, which took two to three hours, before construction work could even begin. But the project, she says, was finished in less than a year after breaking ground.



“We spent several weeks getting utilities, massive amounts of fiber, and there was a lot of stuff left from the Olympics in the dirt there and you didn't know whether some of it was going to the live building or not,” White said. “And so, we had to, you know, go through all of that. And so got into the ground about October.”

Tracy Meier is the chief program and education officer at the NAC. She says the new space will elevate the organization’s programs and ability to serve participants through year-round season activities and events.

“We have a beautiful waiting area and these big windows that look out to the mountain so our families can take a look at participants during their lessons,” Meier said. “There are four bathrooms downstairs, a ski-in and ski-out location, which provides a safety component not only for our participants, but for our staff. So being able to put someone in support them getting into equipment and then getting out into the snow and then back into the building in an easier fashion is really a highlight of the building. And then upstairs we have a location for our instructors.”

The community is invited to tour the new facility at an open house Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.