Undercover deputies to combat Summit County trailhead smash-and-grabs

Multiple smash-and-grabs at Summit County trailhead and playground parking lots have been reported over the last few months.

To help combat the recent spike in crime, Smith is deploying undercover deputies.

“We're in the sweat equity business. So there'll be young deputies sitting out there in undercover cars; we’ll utilize technology,” Smith said. “And I am promising the public: I'm bringing this to an end. I'm tired of it.”

When it comes to who might be committing these crimes, Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said they are considering all the possibilities. The thefts may be the work of groups of people, though they don’t know if they all involve the same group.

“The way I believe it's been done is, I believe, that it's very organized. I think it's more than one person,” Smith said.

“I think they have a lookout, probably with a canine or a dog in the area, someone that would be non-suspect. And when they see a moment after they've scouted out the cars, they'll call on the car that actually breaks the window, takes the merchandise, and then they immediately leave.”

A Nextdoor user posted about a smash-and-grab at Run-a-Muk Sunday, Oct. 1.

The most recent trailhead theft reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was Sept. 20 at the Union Pacific Rail trailhead next to Promontory. Previously break-ins were reported Aug. 23 at Matt Knoop Park, and Aug. 20 at Trailside Park.

In most cases, suspects break car windows to score some quick cash.

“They're looking for wallets, purses, phones, anything that they can turn around and sell,” Smith said. “There was one recently where a woman had her purse literally hidden under the seat.”

Smith thought a spotter could have seen the woman hide her purse.

At least one theft was thwarted this year. On June 2, deputies were called to a burglary-in-progress at Willow Creek Park.

The suspects fled in a black rental BMW, and deputies caught them near East Canyon.

The two suspects had drugs and a screwdriver, which deputies suspected was for smashing car windows. The driver was arrested and held in Summit County Jail on a $1,000 bail.