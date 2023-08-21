Smash-and-grabs reported at Park City area trailheads

The first burglary was reported around 5 p.m. Friday at the PC Hill Trailhead off Kearns Boulevard. A woman parked her car, put her purse in the back seat area under a bag, and hiked the trail. She returned to find the back window smashed and her purse gone.

Police said the woman told them she thought she was being watched by someone driving a white Tesla Model 3 with Uber and Lyft signage.

Sunday a couple reported a separate burglary at Trailside Park. They told police someone stole their wallets containing about $200. The vehicle was accidentally left unlocked.

The Park City Police Department is reminding trail users to never leave valuables visible in vehicles. That includes chargers or cords that could tip off would-be thieves to hidden electronics.