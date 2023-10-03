Summit Land Conservancy is ‘hopping’ with brewpub, hiking events

Things are literally hopping at the Summit Land Conservancy. It recently wrapped its summer programs that included Moon Shine Adventures, nature bathing and Hops Hunters, where hikers collected 163 pounds of wild hops.

Outreach Manager Amy Tisovec said Wasatch Brew Pub's head brewer Nils Imboden will unveil his latest craft beer created with the harvested hops at a Hoppy Hour fundraiser Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“He has created a tasty ale with notes of pineapple melon subtle grass at undertone," she said. "It's crisp, light and color with medium low bitterness. So for all you beer drinkers out there, you know exactly what that means.”

Tisovec said the nonprofit will host a free artist reception “Between Life and Land” on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimball Arts Center. Artist Tiana Birrell is a former Environmental Humanities Intern at Summit Lands. She will be talking about her piece, “The Weight of the Cloud.”

“Her focus illuminates the environmental impacts of the digital cloud," she said. "You think of the cloud of being weightless? Well, it's not. There are about 37 of these data centers in the state of Utah. And it's amazing– the copious amounts of water that is used to cool these places and the incredible amounts of energy. Her artwork speaks to that with facts and research.”

On Oct. 19, there will be a Lunch and Learn hike at Rocky Point Preserve that explores the 268-acre property’s wildlife habitat, geological features and its many conservation values. The $15 cost includes a guided hike and lunch.

“Volker’s Bakery is going to be supplying us with some great bread," said Tisovec. "And the conservation team and the outreach team, we're making stews–stewardship stews.”

We would expect nothing less from a nonprofit dedicated to preserving our lands.