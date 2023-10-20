Parleys Canyon hit-and-run wrong-way semi driver faces 24 charges

Court documents detail the full extent of allegations against the semi truck driver arrested in Parleys Canyon a week ago.

Haitang Cui, 36, allegedly struck three cars on westbound Interstate 80 before he pulled into the median below Summit Park, blocking a westbound lane.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper said when he told Cui to move the tractor trailer, the semi backed up and then tried to hit his vehicle. When the trooper moved to avoid a crash, the truck went into oncoming traffic.

With the semi now heading west in the eastbound lanes, the trooper swung in front of the truck to stop him and the semi rammed the cruiser.

According to UHP, Cui got out of the truck with his hands raised, admitted to intentionally hitting four cars, including the cruiser, and told authorities “he needed to go to jail.”

Cui also told UHP people were trying to kill him and made suicidal threats. He was taken to Park City Medical Center, where authorities say he tried to harm himself and also assaulted a nurse.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is holding Cui without bail on 24 felony and misdemeanor counts including aggravated assault, reckless driving and alcohol-related offenses.

Cui is also facing previous felony assault charges in New York and drunk driving charges in Washington.