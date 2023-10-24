‘Live Like Sam’ implements kindness curriculum in area schools

Sam Jackenthal was an internationally-ranked freestyle skier who, his dad Ron said, was beloved for more than his athleticism: people gravitated to him for his kindness, courage and positivity.

In 2015, Sam died in a ski training accident in Australia at age 16. The family was so overwhelmed by the community support they founded Live Like Sam, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring youth from all backgrounds.

Ron said his focus shifted four years ago after he started working with grieving parents and learned the cause of death for 80% of teenagers was suicide or overdose.

“It wasn't an accident, like Sam had, or some kid developed cancer and, and it just really tore me apart," he said. "And it got to the point where I finally figured a way to take Sam's essence, this aspirational way of living as a young person trying to mature into a healthy adult. There is a big need in the community for well-being prevention, and really, life skills.”

Ron said there is one pervasive issue that stands out when he works with public, private and charter schools. “There's just a lack of kindness. I mean, that's one huge thing that's consistently coming at us which is, ‘How do you help our kids be more kind to each other and to themselves?’ And it's simple, but it's critical.”

What started as Live Like Sam Day on Oct. 10 has evolved into a kindness curriculum in area schools. For the next two weeks, each class will set its own objectives and challenges through the program.

“Depending on whether they're elementary, middle or high school, we've got a series of different exercises, or games, or engagements that they can play with in class and they could do this all in five minutes, or they could do it over the course of an hour," he said. "It's really up to the teacher as to where they think we can make the most impact.”

Ron said a year after Sam’s passing, the family found a bucket list on his phone that they have since published toLiveLikeSam.org. About a third of the items were training goals but he said there were others like “sing karaoke in front of 50 people” or “write a song” or “tumble down a giant sand dune.”

“One of my favorites is ‘drink a gallon of Sunny D in one sitting,' he said. "But I think our kids are very resilient, and they really want to be inspired. And then I think that's what our Sam's legacy gives us the platform to engage with kids in an inspirational way and help them realize that kindness matters, and we try to get them to choose kindness.”

Because empowering our youth to realize kindness matters is a legacy that lasts.