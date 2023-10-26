Park City Miners seeking a scoreboard upgrade at Dozier Field

The Park City High School football field’s scoreboard is simple, functional but nothing special.

Jess McCurdy, executive director of the Park City Football Spring Passing League, says many of the Miners’ opponents have since upgraded.

“The digital scoreboard is one of those pieces of equipment at Dozier that not only benefits football, but also track and lacrosse, other sports that practice there,” Jess said.

Her husband John McCurdy, who coaches the Miners’ offensive line, agrees. He said Park City Athletic Director Jamie Sheetz originally approached them about the idea.

A digital scoreboard costs about $200,000, and the idea was to finance it with donations.

“And we said, ‘Absolutely, we think we could get that done,’” John said.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The McCurdys’ passing league, a flag football program for second- through eighth-graders coached by Park City high schoolers, raised about $30,000 for the football program last year; $10,000 to youth athletics; $18,000 to cheerleading; and $7,000 to track. It also sponsors West High School’s football program.

The scoreboard is a bigger project than usual, so that’s why the McCurdys are spreading the word. John said they’re confident that by the end of October they’ll have raised close to half the funding they need.

“We're really looking for title sponsors that want to take the project on and want their name prominently featured in the community, especially the sporting community here in Park City,” he explained.

Jess said it would benefit more than just student athletes, too. The scoreboard would be an opportunity for students to learn the ins and outs of video production.

The scoreboard would display different animations, player photos and replays.

“And then you can do kind of live ads as well on these scoreboards, which is pretty awesome,” Jess said.

The McCurdys encourage anyone who wants to help to contact Jess at mccurdy4@gmail.com.