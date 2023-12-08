Snow, accidents back up Summit County roads

Parleys Canyon commuters experienced serious slowdowns Friday morning as heavy snow fell, leading to multiple crashes and backups.

Utah Department of Transportation snowplows have been out on the roads since the snow began and will continue to clear the roads. However, the National Weather Service is warning drivers to expect winter road conditions until the storm moves out.

State Route 224 also experienced slowdowns Friday. UDOT’s Kylar Sharp was happy to see drivers taking extra precautions.

“If you're out driving, be cautious, be safe," he said. "Backing on it isn't terrible. You just see cars traveling at a lower speed with the snow on the ground.”

Sharp said delays can be expected throughout this storm and reminded drivers how they can help.

“Try not to pass our plows. Try not to drive aggressively and pass other drivers, just be patient," he said. "We're out there. And we're trying to keep the roads safe as much as possible.”

The NWS is predicting moderate snowfall in northern Utah through Friday evening. The Wasatch Back is expected to see another 1 to 2 inches with another 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

There will be a break in snowfall from Saturday to Sunday when temperatures will drop, bringing cold wind chills.

Sunday night into Monday, the NWS said a relatively weak storm system will move into northern Utah but little to no accumulation is expected.