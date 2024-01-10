Summit County gives Canyons Village gondola a positive recommendation

Park City Mountain now just needs final approval from Summit County Development Director Pat Putt to move forward with its upgrade of the Sunrise lift into a new 10-person gondola.

Sunrise serves as a small connector lift out of the Pendry plaza. Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said the new gondola will reduce wait times at the base and help get skiers and riders on the snow faster.

“The project’s design will significantly reduce weather-related holds and lift closures in the Canyons Village base area, bringing more reliability for those that come to the resort and planning their day.”

Resort officials said construction will take two summers, with an estimated opening of winter 2025. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously issued a positive recommendation for the project Tuesday.

During a public hearing, locals and frequent visitors were overwhelmingly supportive. Will Schwarzenbach of Jeremy Ranch said the new gondola would encourage him to use the bus.

“On days where it’s windy or I know there’s any kind of weather, I know there’s going to be holds, and I know there’s going to be long lines,” Schwarzenbach said. “So I will drive to Park City Mountain resort instead. I would like to have the option to then go to Canyons instead, take public transportation… This lift is a key component to allowing that for my family and for others, I think, that live near us and coming up from Salt Lake.”

Fraser Bullock, who is leading Utah’s Winter Olympics bid, and Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty, also shared their support. No opposition to the project can be found in the over 150 pages of written public comment to the commission

The approval Tuesday comes after Park City Mountain failed to upgrade two lifts on the Mountain Village side of the resort in 2022. A citizen group successfully appealed approval of the new lifts, one of which has since been sent to Whistler Blackcomb.