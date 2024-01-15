Summit County looks to fill numerous volunteer board openings

Three seats are open on the administrative control board of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District.

District Director Dana Jones says two board members plan to reapply, but at least one of those seats will be open.

“It's a great group of people that really kind of helps us move forward and decide what we're doing,” she said. “We have a lot of plans coming up in the future. I mean, we're just finishing up our strategic plan.”

That includes figuring out how to use Basin Rec’s land at Silver Creek Village and deciding whether to put a bond for additional recreation facilities on this year’s ballot.

The deadline to apply for a board seat is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.

Other boards are accepting applications too.

There’s one vacancy on the Timberline Special Service District’s board, which coordinates road maintenance and snow removal for the neighborhood near Summit Park.

The Summit County Public Arts Program and Advisory Board has one opening as well. It selects and oversees the completion of art installations around the county.

Then there’s one seat open at the Economic Development Advisory Board. The board exists to apply for Utah’s Rural County Grant and help distribute that money to startups, small businesses and infrastructure projects. To qualify, applicants must live in unincorporated Summit County.

There are five openings on the Summit County Board of Health to help enforce state and federal health laws locally. The board is composed of one representative each from Park City, the Snyderville Basin, North Summit and South Summit, plus one at-large member.

The deadline to apply for the health and public arts boards is Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. Timberline’s board will accept applications until Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

Applications for the economic development board will be considered on a rolling basis.

All volunteer boards use the same application on the county's website. Applicants should note the board they're applying to.