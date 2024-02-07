© 2024 KPCW

Foot of new snow to blanket Park City this week, more on the way

By Connor Thomas
Published February 7, 2024 at 4:16 PM MST
This week’s atmospheric river is dumping snow, and another storm is moving in Thursday.

The National Weather Service says 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected by Thursday for parts of the Wasatch Back.

Areas south of Interstate 80 will see the highest intensity snowfall, which could include whiteout conditions.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan for delays during the storm.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy says one storm is winding down while another is moving in Thursday for the end of the week.

“We have another one coming in from the northwest, and that's going to help drag in even cooler and more seasonal air, resulting in an 80% chance of snow continuing through Thursday—a 70% chance on Friday,” Geboy said. 

And by the weekend, lows will be in the teens in Park City and surrounding areas. That means the snow will stick.

National Weather Service

It’s already accumulated in the Cottonwood canyons, which have seen avalanche closures this week.

Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Trent Meisenheimer says that doubles the danger.

Backcountry riders can trigger avalanches within the new snow, as well as trigger December’s persistent weak layer deeper down. There’s the issue of wind-drifted snow from this storm too.

“These avalanches will not be small, and if you're caught in this avalanche, you will instantly feel like you're strapped to the front of a speeding train. And all it'll take is one tree and you're done. It’s lights out.” he said.

He forecasts “considerable” danger for all faces 8,000 feet and above.
