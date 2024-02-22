Byron Ames withdraws from Summit County Council race

Attorney Byron Ames, the former mayor of Francis, has officially withdrawn his candidacy for Summit County Council seat C.

He said he isn’t accepting interviews at this time but told KPCW it's to prioritize his family and career.

It’s the second time Ames has run for council and his second time withdrawing. In April 2022, he also cited growth at his law practice.

Ames informed his fellow Republican and primary opponent, North Summit Fire District Treasurer Ari Ioannides, Feb. 20.

Ioannides said he respects the former mayor’s decision.

“I think it's great that he's done that and he's in a position to realize that something was going to give,” Ioannides said. “And either it was going to be his service on the council or his family or work. So, kudos to him.”

Ioannides now advances to the general election for seat C. Three council seats up for election in November; candidates can only file for one of them.

Two Democrats are running for seat C: housing advocate Megan McKenna and Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke. Delegates will select who advances to the general election at the county convention March 26.

The general election is Nov. 5.