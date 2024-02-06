Want to vote in your party’s local primary? Become a delegate

Utah’s elections are like a pyramid, beginning with numerous local caucus nights and culminating in the Nov. 5 general election.



March 5: Summit County caucuses, presidential primary

Summit County caucuses, presidential primary March 26: Summit County Democratic Convention

Summit County Democratic Convention TBA: Summit County Republican Convention

Summit County Republican Convention April 27: Utah State Democratic Convention

Utah State Democratic Convention TBA: Utah State Republican Convention

Utah State Republican Convention June 25: Utah primary elections

Utah primary elections Nov. 5: General election

March 5 caucus locations

Summit County Republicans' in-person check-in is at 6 p.m., and the meetings begin at 7 p.m.:



Park City: Ecker Hill Middle School

Ecker Hill Middle School North Summit: North Summit High School

North Summit High School South Summit: South Summit Middle School

The GOP will post an online check-in link this month.

Summit County Democrats' caucus night begins at 6:30 p.m.:



Park City: Park City High School

Park City High School North Summit: North Summit Middle School

North Summit Middle School South Summit: South Summit High School

The caucuses are where party delegates will be elected.

“Caucus night can be intimidating for someone who's never been, but it really is not,” said Summit County Democratic Party Chair Rory Swenson. “This is just a meeting and a gathering of your community and your neighbors, people that want to be involved.”

Swenson said voters will be grouped by precinct, and each precinct will elect up to two delegates.

About a month later, at the county conventions, those delegates will choose who appears on the ballot Nov. 5.

If no one candidate in a race receives at least 60% of delegates’ votes at the county convention, then that race will be on the June 25 Utah primary ballot for voters to choose.

Contested races delegates can decide

Republican contests:



County Council Seat C: Byron Ames and Ari Ioannides

Democratic contests:

“I encourage people to attend, whether it is the Democratic or Republican caucus,” Swenson said. “This is Democracy at its most basic. It's the local level, and this is where political issues and priorities can be directly and immediately felt.”



March 5 presidential primary

Utah’s presidential primary is March 5. Utah Democrats, and those who signed up to vote in the Democratic primary, will receive a ballot in the mail.

Republicans will not vote in the March 5 primary, instead choosing their presidential candidate at the caucuses.

Unaffiliated voters may attend the Republican caucuses but must be registered Republicans to take part in electoral decisions. The deadline for Utahns to change their voter registration was Jan. 9.

Summit County GOP leadership couldn’t be reached for comment for this report.