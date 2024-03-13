© 2024 KPCW

Garbage truck catches fire at Three Mile Canyon

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:23 PM MDT
A North Summit firefighter hoses the garbage truck's engine compartment at Three Mile Canyon landfill in Wanship March 13.
North Summit Fire District
/
Facebook
A North Summit firefighter hoses the garbage truck's engine compartment at Three Mile Canyon landfill in Wanship March 13.

North Summit firefighters have contained a fire at Three Mile Canyon landfill, Summit County’s main residential dump across from Rockport Reservoir.

The North Summit Fire District was called to the Wanship landfill for a Republic Services garbage truck that caught fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was coming from the engine, which runs on compressed natural gas.

Firefighters contained the fire to the engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
