Garbage truck catches fire at Three Mile Canyon
North Summit firefighters have contained a fire at Three Mile Canyon landfill, Summit County’s main residential dump across from Rockport Reservoir.
The North Summit Fire District was called to the Wanship landfill for a Republic Services garbage truck that caught fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Smoke was coming from the engine, which runs on compressed natural gas.
Firefighters contained the fire to the engine compartment.
No injuries were reported.