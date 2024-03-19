Train, controlled burn each spark brush fires in north Summit County

A train sparked the first brush fire along the tracks in Henefer around 2:30 p.m. March 18. It was just off East Henefer Road near Owens Creek. Fire crews contained it to a tenth of an acre.

Hours later, just after 4 p.m., the North Summit Fire District was called to another brush fire in Wanship in a field northwest of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward house off Old Lincoln Highway. Firefighters say it was an agricultural burn that winds blew out of control.

The fire district reminds residents to keep water close by during permitted burns.