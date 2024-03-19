© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Train, controlled burn each spark brush fires in north Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 19, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
North Summit firefighters work to contain the brush fire in Wanship, just east of Interstate 80.
North Summit Fire District
/
Facebook
North Summit firefighters work to contain the brush fire in Wanship, just east of Interstate 80.

North Summit firefighters contained two fires Monday afternoon.

A train sparked the first brush fire along the tracks in Henefer around 2:30 p.m. March 18. It was just off East Henefer Road near Owens Creek. Fire crews contained it to a tenth of an acre.

Hours later, just after 4 p.m., the North Summit Fire District was called to another brush fire in Wanship in a field northwest of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward house off Old Lincoln Highway. Firefighters say it was an agricultural burn that winds blew out of control.

The fire district reminds residents to keep water close by during permitted burns.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas