Second man charged in Park City crack cocaine lab bust

Ryan Bertagnole, 60, was arrested March 21, two weeks after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office searched his house in Park Meadows.

During the search, deputies said they found drugs on Bertagnole and another man, Stephen Sieg, 62. The drugs included marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

They also claim to have found the ingredients for crack cocaine, as well as propane torches, cooking pans and packaging materials.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office charged Sieg March 13 and Bertagnole March 25. Both are charged with drug possession and operating a clandestine laboratory.

The crack lab charge is made more serious because the house, at 1600 Lucky John Drive, is within 500 feet of both Park City High School and a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward house.

Bertagnole is also charged for keeping an “AR style” weapon at his home. He’s restricted from possessing a firearm because of drug convictions dating back to the 1990s.

Deputies have raided Bertagnole’s Lucky John residence before. In 2013, they found paraphernalia and drugs including heroin, some organized into small baggies.

Bertagnole’s family, including his 13-year-old daughter, was present for that search.

Charging documents state the daughter told investigators she was “surprised that this didn't happen sooner” and that he “is a drug dealer.” Bertagnole pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute in 2015.

His initial appearance in court for operating a crack lab was March 26, and a judge decided to hold Bertagnole without bail for the duration of his trial. A scheduling conference is March 29.

Sieg’s scheduling conference was March 22, and he was released on the condition he not return to 1600 Lucky John or make contact with anyone who lived there. He’s back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.