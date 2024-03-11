Summit County sheriff busts alleged drug lab in Park Meadows

Search warrants indicate Summit County deputies had been surveilling the house at 1600 Lucky John Drive, directly behind Park City High School, since last summer.

That was when a confidential informant tipped them off about escalating drug activities there. Two residents have drug convictions dating back to the 1990s.

Deputies served a search warrant on the home March 8.

They said they found cocaine, baking soda, heat plates, cooking pans, residue and packaging materials—items needed to make crack cocaine—as well as THC, methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also said they found drugs on two people who were home during the search. One of them was arrested but had not been charged as of March 11.

Because the home is within 100 feet of both a house of worship and Park City High, the residents could be charged with distribution of controlled substances in a drug-free zone.