High Valley Transit plans changes across bus routes

Schedule adjustments and stop changes are coming to riders across the Wasatch Back.

Routes affected are the 101 Spiro local, the 10X Kimball Junction express, the 102 Gateway bus, the 106 Heber Valley line, the 107 connection to Salt Lake City and a new 108 line that will make stops around neighborhoods north of Park City.

Park City Transit operates the 10 White Express. High Valley will take over the route in the spring.

High Valley Transit board member Kim Carson said minor changes are expected for the route.

“The same alignment and stops that folks are used to… will still be in that express route on the 10X,” she said. “And the service will start an hour earlier than the current 10 Express service.”

The 101, a popular route with stops along state Route 224 and the area’s ski resorts, will see more significant changes.

Service will be reduced to every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes. It will operate with three buses instead of its current seven. Stops will also be altered: the 101 will no longer extend to the outlet mall.

Instead, Carson said, a new route will be created. The new 108 bus service will include stops at the mall.

“It’ll go from Jeremy Ranch Park and Ride, it’ll pass the factory stores along Kilby Road, go to the Kimball Junction Transit Center, and then travel along Highland Drive and then it’ll cross over to Silver Creek Village… where we have a lot of affordable and attainable housing.”

Carson said micro-transit access will still be available to riders, but not within the Park City limits.

As for the 107, riders will soon have another option for travel to or from Salt Lake City: the route will add a third round trip each morning on top of its current two morning trips.

The 106 serves the Heber Valley. Carson said demand is growing among Wasatch County riders, but soon the 106 will eliminate its stops at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge and Heber City’s Sequoia Apartments on Daniels Canyon Road. Carson said those stops were only for the winter season.

All changes to High Valley Transit service will go into effect April 28.

More details about the route changes are available from High Valley Transit.