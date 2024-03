Greyhound and its parent company FlixBus are adding a stop at the Kimball Junction Transit Center.

From the stop in Kimball Junction, travelers can ride to Ogden, Denver, Las Vegas, Boise, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and other destinations across the U.S.

Tickets are now available at Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.