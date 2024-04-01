South Summit High deemed safe, armed man acting 'erratically' in custody

Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said a man was outside the high school in Kamas, armed with a rifle and called in a bomb threat around 7:30 a.m. April 1.

Sotelo said it isn’t clear if the man was making the threat or simply believed there was a threat. Responding deputies said he was acting “erratically.”

“He immediately put his firearm away and was safely taken into custody,” Sotelo said. “He was escorted to the hospital to get the help that he needs.”

She said no bomb was found and no one was injured.

South Summit students are on spring break, and limited staff were at the high school the morning of April 1.

“South Summit High School followed their protocol for these types of incidents, and we're very appreciative for them acting so quickly,” Sotelo said.

During the investigation, the school was locked down with no one allowed in or out. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office gave the “all clear” around 9 a.m.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity but said he is not a Summit County resident.