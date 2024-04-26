© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Barnes & Noble opening Kimball Junction location this summer

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
Barnes & Noble in Sugarhouse.
Wikimedia Commons
Barnes & Noble in Sugarhouse.

America’s largest bookstore chain is coming to Park City.

In a written statement, a company spokesperson says Barnes & Noble will open in the Redstone Shopping Center at Kimball Junction by the end of this summer.

It will be the eleventh Barnes & Noble in Utah and the first in the Wasatch Back.

“The Park City location will be approximately 21,000 square feet featuring our new design and layout as well as a cafe,” the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal reported last summer the chain bookseller has sought to reinvent itself since going private with a new CEO in 2019.

CEO James Daunt told the newspaper his company is rethinking store design to become more like a collection of 600-or-so indie booksellers than one, uniform chain.

That includes letting store managers display books how they want and jumbling books up—rather than organizing them like a library—to let customers browse and explore.

Barnes & Noble says it opened 30 stores last year and plans 50 more in 2024.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas