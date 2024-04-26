Barnes & Noble opening Kimball Junction location this summer

In a written statement, a company spokesperson says Barnes & Noble will open in the Redstone Shopping Center at Kimball Junction by the end of this summer.

It will be the eleventh Barnes & Noble in Utah and the first in the Wasatch Back.

“The Park City location will be approximately 21,000 square feet featuring our new design and layout as well as a cafe,” the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal reported last summer the chain bookseller has sought to reinvent itself since going private with a new CEO in 2019.

CEO James Daunt told the newspaper his company is rethinking store design to become more like a collection of 600-or-so indie booksellers than one, uniform chain.

That includes letting store managers display books how they want and jumbling books up—rather than organizing them like a library—to let customers browse and explore.

Barnes & Noble says it opened 30 stores last year and plans 50 more in 2024.