Summit County ready to close on 910 Cattle Ranch after $40m federal grant

That makes the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch Summit County’s largest-ever open space purchase.

The $15 million came from the general obligation bond Summit County issued in 2021 for open space acquisitions. The federal grant covering the rest is from the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.

“The County is incredibly grateful for this federal support and our strong partnership with Utah’s Forestry, Fire and State Lands department,” Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said. “This is a momentous acquisition for current and future generations of Summit County residents.”

During the latest cycle of the nationwide program, the Forest Service allocated $154 million toward 26 projects, conserving about 168,000 acres.

Summit County’s 910 purchase was the only project funded in Utah.

County officials remind residents that recreation is still limited only to East Canyon Road, which runs through the ranch. Dogs must be leashed.

“We are thrilled to finalize the purchase of the 910 Ranch and are thankful for all our local, state, and federal partners,” Summit County Council Chair Malena Stevens said. “The County is eager to discuss what conservation, watershed restoration, and responsible recreation opportunities look like on the 910. We encourage our community to stay involved in this process at every step.”

The property is currently being monitored by a team of volunteer ambassadors, and the Summit County Sheriff’s mounted posse will patrol the area too.