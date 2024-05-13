© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County ready to close on 910 Cattle Ranch after $40m federal grant

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
East Canyon Creek snakes through 910 Cattle Ranch beside East Canyon Road.
Summit County
East Canyon Creek snakes through 910 Cattle Ranch beside East Canyon Road.

The county made a $15 million down payment in 2023. Now a $40 million grant from the federal government will seal the deal.

That makes the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch Summit County’s largest-ever open space purchase.

The $15 million came from the general obligation bond Summit County issued in 2021 for open space acquisitions. The federal grant covering the rest is from the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.

“The County is incredibly grateful for this federal support and our strong partnership with Utah’s Forestry, Fire and State Lands department,” Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said. “This is a momentous acquisition for current and future generations of Summit County residents.”

During the latest cycle of the nationwide program, the Forest Service allocated $154 million toward 26 projects, conserving about 168,000 acres.

Summit County’s 910 purchase was the only project funded in Utah.

County officials remind residents that recreation is still limited only to East Canyon Road, which runs through the ranch. Dogs must be leashed.

“We are thrilled to finalize the purchase of the 910 Ranch and are thankful for all our local, state, and federal partners,” Summit County Council Chair Malena Stevens said. “The County is eager to discuss what conservation, watershed restoration, and responsible recreation opportunities look like on the 910. We encourage our community to stay involved in this process at every step.”

The property is currently being monitored by a team of volunteer ambassadors, and the Summit County Sheriff’s mounted posse will patrol the area too.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content