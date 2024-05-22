New North Summit alums ready to brave the next chapter

Family, friends and educators gathered Monday to see the Class of 2024 off.

The keynote speaker was Brett Richins, a former athletic director, teacher, principal and vice principal in North Summit School District.

“As I was preparing this talk, I was about to speak of an individual that most of you know nothing about and furthermore had very little interest in,” Richins said. “Then I began to look through the roster of the graduates and realize that there was really no need for that. Because sitting here, in this group [of graduates], and in this group [in the audience], are people who fit that bill. They are very impressive.”

This class included six Sterling Scholars, Utah seniors recognized for excellence in a specific subject or activity.

That includes salutatorian Megan McWhirter, whose speech highlighted the staff, faculty and family who helped the Class of 2024 succeed.

“From our lunch ladies who prepare food every day that always goes against the school lunch stigma, our custodial staff who keep the school spotless, our office staff who keeps so many things going and many more behind the scenes,” McWhirter said. “In addition, most of the teachers also double as coaches and club advisors, yet they still have the time to work with us individually.”

Two graduates earned general education certificates for college credit during high school.

Four already earned associate’s degrees, including valedictorian Jarett Schumann, who gave both Taylor Swift and North Summit alumna Kaibrienne Richins a shout-out during his speech.

Sophomore year, the Class of 2024’s math scores were the highest on average among Utah public schools, says Principal Devin Smith. He addressed the seniors using terms borrowed from the social media app Snapchat.

“Remember that life, much like Snapchat, is made up of fleeting moments. Cherish them, learn from them, and use them to create a story that is uniquely yours. Be mindful of the filters through which you view the world. Maintain your streaks of effort and commitment. Learn from the replays, and always nurture your group chats,” the principal said. “Congratulations, class of 2024.”

Twenty-one seniors are headed to a four-year college, nine to a two-year college and eight to technical school. Ten are serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and 21 are headed to work, high school staff said.