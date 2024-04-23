Kaibrienne reaches 'American Idol' top 10, will sing again Sunday

Henefer native and North Summit High School graduate Kaibrienne Richins performed Sunday and Monday.

First she sang Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You," which got her into season 22’s top 12.

Monday night’s number, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, won Richins a spot in the top 10.

This week, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor coached Richins and her fellow competitors.

“Meghan gave you the best advice in the world, which is trust your ‘big voice,’” Judge Lionel Ritchie told Richins Monday night. “We discovered in that voice, a crack. That little crack that you have is now—absolutely should be—your signature. I love the way that sounded.”

Richins will take the stage again Sunday to compete for a spot in the top 8. Singers will perform songs from the year they were born.