Park City Rotary accepts applicants for large sum grant

The application period opened last week for the Park City Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” grant program. And unlike other annual grant programs which offer just a few thousand dollars, Rotary Club President Ember Conley says they will be awarding grants of $25,000 up to $75,000 this year.

“We have a lot of nonprofits, and some of them are fairly large. And so, organizations that have annual budgets that are $5 million or less, were encouraging the applications to be very specific on a project or objectives or budgetary need, versus organizations that have [budgets] under $1 million. And if you're under one-million, the funds can be unrestricted.”

The program was paused during Covid which Conley says allowed the club to set aside the funds for a few years, which is why this year’s pot of money is $100,000.

Through the program, Conley says Park City Rotary will award grants ranging from $25,000 to $75,000 to eligible organizations that align with Rotary's areas of focus, including addressing critical community needs and promoting positive change.

“In Rotary, we have some very specific areas that are set out as far as our causes. And so those are education and literacy, environmental sustainability, health and wellness, economic development, and youth development.

The grant program is designed to support and empower local nonprofit organizations to make a positive impact in the community and it underscores the club’s longstanding commitment to service, leadership and community development.

Applications must be filed by June 30. Conley expects the money will be awarded by August.

In addition to the proceeds earned for food and beverage sales during the annual Miners Day activities, which include Runing with the Balls, she says the club’s 120 members also chip in funds.

Information on Park City Rotary's “Service Above Self" Program, including eligibility criteria and application details, can be found here.