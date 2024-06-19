Francis Planning Commission to discuss annexing land for 100-unit ‘conservation subdivision’

Park City-area investor Richard Rapp applied for Francis to annex 92 acres at Hallam Road and Lambert Lane dubbed the Burton Ranch. If the city does annex the area, Rapp proposes creating a “conservation subdivision,” which is a residential development with 50% to 70% of the space preserved as communal open space.

Rapp’s proposal would conserve 70% of the space and only develop 25 acres south of the Weber-Provo diversion canal. It would include 106 residential units.

City planner Katie Hennuese previously told the Francis City Council the city will need 500 units to accommodate growth over the next 20 years. However, those 500 units have already been approved to be built in existing city limits directly across from Lambert Lane.

Residents can give input about the annexation and conservation subdivision at the planning commission meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Francis Community Building. The meeting will also be streamed live onYouTube.

It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.