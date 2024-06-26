Rob’s trailhead closed Friday, Monday for road work

Only the trailhead will be impacted, so Rob’s trail itself will be open throughout construction.

Summit County also confirmed trailhead parking will be open Saturday and Sunday.

The Friday and Monday closure is for an asphalt overlay project, which involves paving over existing pavement. The parking lot is expected to open again Tuesday.

The trailhead closure was initially planned for Thursday and Friday, but the contractor had a conflict Thursday, according to Basin Rec Trails & Open Space Manager Phares Gines.

He said an alternative is parking at the Park City Community Church and taking Colin’s trail up instead.

“I would say just don't plan on parking at the [Rob’s] trailhead. Utilize the Community Church, and if you can hike somewhere else for the next couple of days, I would recommend that,” Gines said.

Summit County has updated roadside variable message signs with closure information.