Rob’s trailhead closed Friday, Monday for road work

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:28 PM MDT
The Mid Mountain Trail is a designated IMBA Epic Ride and covers over 20 miles, winding through some aspen and conifer groves, through deep canyons and over several creeks.
Basin Recreation
Rob's trial starts near the top of Bear Hollow Drive in the Sun Peak neighborhood.

Summit County is repaving parts of Bear Hollow Drive.

Only the trailhead will be impacted, so Rob’s trail itself will be open throughout construction.

Summit County also confirmed trailhead parking will be open Saturday and Sunday.

The Friday and Monday closure is for an asphalt overlay project, which involves paving over existing pavement. The parking lot is expected to open again Tuesday.

The trailhead closure was initially planned for Thursday and Friday, but the contractor had a conflict Thursday, according to Basin Rec Trails & Open Space Manager Phares Gines.

He said an alternative is parking at the Park City Community Church and taking Colin’s trail up instead.

“I would say just don't plan on parking at the [Rob’s] trailhead. Utilize the Community Church, and if you can hike somewhere else for the next couple of days, I would recommend that,” Gines said.

Summit County has updated roadside variable message signs with closure information.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas