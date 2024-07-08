© 2024 KPCW

Summit County fire danger increased to 'very high'

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT
U.S. Forest Service

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer increased the county’s fire danger level to the second highest warning level Monday.

That is one step below “extreme,” the highest warning. A very high rating means fires will start easily and spread fast.

The warden will discuss implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions, including a fireworks ban, at the Summit County Council meeting July 10.

Stage 1 restrictions also only allow fires in permanent fire pits with running water nearby.
Summit County
