Miners fall to Riverhawks in 4A football quarterfinals

The Park City Miners’ playoff run ended Friday night with a 49–3 loss to the Ridgeline Riverhawks in the 4A quarterfinals. Ridgeline, the state’s top-ranked 4A team, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, piling up 35 first-half points behind a balanced, efficient offense and a smothering defense that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The Riverhawks added two more touchdowns in the second half as they continued to pull away. The Miners avoided the shutout with a 33-yard field goal from Tanner Pidwell in the fourth quarter. Park City closes their season with a 7–5 overall record.

The South Summit Wildcats and North Summit Braves look to extend their playoff runs on Saturday afternoon at Southern Utah University. The Braves face the Kanab Cowboys in the 1A semifinals at 1:00 p.m. followed by the Wildcats taking on the South Sevier Rams in the 2A semifinals at 4:00 p.m.