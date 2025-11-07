© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miners fall to Riverhawks in 4A football quarterfinals

KPCW | By Bill Skinner
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:03 PM MST
Pregame warmups as the Park City Miners take on the Ridgeline Riverhawks in playoff action
Pete Gillwald
/
KPCW
Pregame warmups as the Park City Miners take on the Ridgeline Riverhawks in playoff action

The Park City Miners’ high school football season came to a close Friday night with a loss in the 4A quarterfinals.

The Park City Miners’ playoff run ended Friday night with a 49–3 loss to the Ridgeline Riverhawks in the 4A quarterfinals. Ridgeline, the state’s top-ranked 4A team, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, piling up 35 first-half points behind a balanced, efficient offense and a smothering defense that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The Riverhawks added two more touchdowns in the second half as they continued to pull away. The Miners avoided the shutout with a 33-yard field goal from Tanner Pidwell in the fourth quarter. Park City closes their season with a 7–5 overall record.

The South Summit Wildcats and North Summit Braves look to extend their playoff runs on Saturday afternoon at Southern Utah University. The Braves face the Kanab Cowboys in the 1A semifinals at 1:00 p.m. followed by the Wildcats taking on the South Sevier Rams in the 2A semifinals at 4:00 p.m.
Tags
Sports High School SportsHigh School Football
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner