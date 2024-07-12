© 2024 KPCW

Summit Arts Market returns to Oakley to support local artists

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:09 PM MDT
Park City & Summit County Arts Council

The annual Summit Arts Market returns July 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free event is one day only at the Oakley Red Barn. It’s meant to build support for local artists and cultivate collectors on the eastern side of Summit County.

The market will feature creations from more than 40 artists, food, a beer garden, live music and art demonstrations.

Food trucks and refreshments will be available from noon to 7 Saturday night.

The West Road Band opens the event followed by Honky Blue Tonky and then Ghostowne to finish the day.

Find details about the Summit Arts Market here.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller