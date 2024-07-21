Camp Roger celebrates 75 years in the Uintas

Camp Roger was first established in the 1930s by the US Government to stage the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) as they built the Mirror Lake highway from Summit County to Wyoming. Once completed, the director of the YMCA at the time, Roger Freund, worked with the Forest Service to acquire the camp in Soapstone Basin about 15 miles up the highway.

Park City resident Rich West is the CEO of YMCA of Northern Utah. He says once the CCC was done with the camp, with the help of the Forest Service, the “Y” took it over. At the first camp in 1948, the campers slept in Army tents. Over the next few years the lodge and bunk cabins were built.

Since then, thousands of kids ages 8 to 15 have experienced outdoor education and recreation, providing memorable experiences that foster personal growth, community building and an appreciation for nature.

“I’ve met generations of families that have been having their kids and they themselves went up there,” he said. “A fun story is that the superintendent of Granite School District went there. They were counselors with one of our board members at one time. And 40 to 50 years later, they reconnect. That was a fun moment.”

He says the camp also offers shorter overnight camps for younger children. And by the end of their time at camp, West says everyone has pretty much learned the campy YMCA song.

“You know, I don't think they have to,” he said. “But it is pretty funny. When we do the closing ceremonies. All the kids will run up on stage with and they'll start blasting the YMCA and everybody's doing the dance.”

On Saturday [July 27], the camp will host a party to celebrate 75 years. Alumni young and old will visit the camp where lifelong memories were forged. There will be food and drink, live music, arts, crafts, and horseback riding.

It will also be a fundraiser West says is to ensure the camp is open for another 75 years.

“Those structures are getting old,” he said. “We want to reinvest and have it last another 50 to 100 years. And so, we want to share the projects that we're trying to get up off the ground and make investments into the camp.”

He says the goal of the $10 million capital campaign is to renovate Camp Roger and a second camp in Mill Hollow off state Route 35. The funds will also update the YMCA facilities in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

For tickets or more information about the fundraiser, click here.