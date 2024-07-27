Fatal semi truck crash stops westbound I-80 traffic

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a semi truck driver towing a 53-foot trailer lost control on westbound I-80, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The driver hit the right concrete barrier at Lamb’s Canyon.

The semi detached from the trailer and rolled down the north embankment. A passenger was ejected and died on the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trailer remained on I-80, blocking all lanes of westbound traffic for hours Saturday morning.

By 10 a.m. the three left lanes remained closed due to the crash. Travelers must take the Lamb’s Canyon off-ramp and remerge on the freeway. It’s unclear when the crash will be cleared.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.